Shaan Birthday Special: Why Did He Have To Change His Voice While Singing This Aamir Khan Hit?

Some songs become so closely associated with an actor that even the voice behind them becomes part of the character. For Shaan, that association created a rather unusual problem while recording one of his biggest hits. The singer had to consciously change the way he was singing “Chand Sifarish”, his 2006 hit from Aamir Khan and Kajol-starrer Fanaa. The reason? Every time Shaan tried to record the song, he found himself sounding like Udit Narayan, the voice audiences had long associated with Aamir Khan.

Why Shaan Kept Sounding Like Udit Narayan

In a 2021 interview with The Indian Express, Shaan revealed that Chand Sifarish was his first song for Aamir Khan. But instead of immediately finding the right voice for the actor, he kept slipping into Udit Narayan’s style.

“I don’t know why I kept singing it like Udit ji, maybe because I’d always heard his voice on Aamir,” Shaan explained. He eventually had to make a conscious effort to find his own approach to the song.

It is an interesting detail behind a song that would go on to become one of Shaan’s career-defining tracks.

‘Chand Sifarish’ Changed Shaan’s Career Again

By the time Chand Sifarish arrived, Shaan was already a familiar voice to an entire generation. His indie-pop album ‘Tanha Dil’ had established him as a star beyond Bollywood, while songs such as ‘Musu Musu Hasi’ had brought him into the mainstream.

But Shaan later described Chand Sifarish as the song that pushed him onto another level. The track also earned him a National Film Award, alongside Kailash Kher, for Best Male Playback Singer.

From ‘Tanha Dil’ To A Voice Bollywood Couldn’t Miss

Shaan’s Bollywood journey had begun much earlier, with a one-line contribution to ‘Kitni Hai Pyari Pyari Dosti Hamari’ in Parinda. It was his non-film music, however, that truly made his voice recognisable, particularly Tanha Dil and Love-Ology.

He would eventually become the voice behind songs such as ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’, ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’, ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’ and Chand Sifarish.

And perhaps the most fitting detail about that Aamir Khan hit is this: before Shaan could make the song unmistakably his, he first had to make sure it did not sound like somebody else.