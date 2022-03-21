Taapsee wears a Team India blue jersey with the name Mithali printed on it in the film's first teaser.

Taapsee Pannu, is prepared for her forthcoming flick Shabaash Mithu. As a result, the actress released a preview for her forthcoming film on Monday.

Taapsee wears a Team India blue jersey with the name Mithali printed on it in the film’s first teaser.

Mithali Raj has encouraged millions of Indian females to pursue a career in cricket after making a name for herself in the male-dominated sport. Many will be inspired by her upcoming biography, ‘Shabaash Mithu,’ which stars Taapsee Pannu in the major role.

Taapsee shared the first teaser for the film on Instagram on Monday. Taapsee gets ready and enters the arena as Mithali Raj in the teaser. The Indian women’s cricket captain’s magnificent successes are highlighted by the audience cheering her on and analysts applauding her talents in the teaser.

“In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HERSTORY!#AbKhelBadlega#ShabaashMithu Coming soon!#BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu

#ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou,” Taapsee captioned the post.

The teaser of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ has received a big thumbs up from netizens. “Zabardast,” a social media user commented. “Eagerly waiting for the unstoppable from unstoppable,” another one wrote.

‘Shabaash Mithu,’ directed by acclaimed Bengali director Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, is produced by Viacom18 Studios. In addition to Taapsee, actor Vijay Raaz will play a pivotal part in the film.