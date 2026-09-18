Shabana Azmi B’Day SPL: From A Shashi Kapoor Crush To 5 National Awards — The Untold Stories Behind Her Legendary Career

Shabana Azmi has spent more than five decades in Indian cinema, moving effortlessly between parallel cinema, mainstream Bollywood, theatre and international projects. But behind the celebrated career are several lesser-known stories — from her childhood admiration for Shashi Kapoor to becoming one of the most decorated actresses in Indian cinema.

Born on September 18, 1950, to renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and theatre personality Shaukat Azmi, Shabana grew up surrounded by literature, theatre and cinema. She later trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) before making her screen debut with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur in 1974.

Shabana Azmi Had A Crush On Shashi Kapoor As A Child

Long before she appeared opposite Shashi Kapoor on screen, Shabana Azmi was already a fan of the actor. Azmi has recalled that she developed a crush on Kapoor when she was around nine years old. Kapoor’s father, legendary theatre personality Prithviraj Kapoor, was her neighbour, and Shashi would often visit his family.

The young Shabana would reportedly save her pocket money to buy black-and-white photographs of Kapoor and get them autographed. Years later, the actress ended up sharing the screen with the star she had once admired from afar. The two worked together in films including Fakira and Hira Aur Patthar.

Her Film Debut With Ankur Changed Everything

Shabana made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur in 1974. The film became an important work of India’s parallel cinema movement, while her performance as Lakshmi immediately established her as a serious performer. She went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actress for the role, beginning one of the most remarkable award-winning runs in Indian cinema.

Rather than entering the industry through a conventional commercial Bollywood launch, Azmi made her mark with a performance rooted in realism and social drama.

She Won Three National Awards In Three Consecutive Years

One of the most remarkable achievements of Shabana Azmi’s career came during the 1980s. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Arth in 1983, Khandhar in 1984 and Paar in 1985.

Her performances across the three films were dramatically different, but the achievement made her the first actress to win the award three years in succession. She later won her fifth National Film Award for Godmother in 1999. Her five Best Actress National Awards remain one of the defining records of her career.

Jaya Bachchan Was One Of The Reasons She Chose Acting

Before Shabana Azmi became an actress, she had another performer who influenced her decision to enter the profession.

Jaya Bachchan’s work during her own FTII days left a strong impression on Azmi. Seeing her performances reportedly encouraged Shabana to consider acting seriously and eventually pursue formal training at FTII. That decision proved to be a turning point, eventually leading her towards the kind of cinema that would define the early part of her career.

She Was Once Engaged To Shekhar Kapur

Shabana Azmi’s relationship history also has a lesser-known chapter from before her marriage to Javed Akhtar. She met filmmaker Shekhar Kapur while working on Dev Anand’s Ishq Ishq Ishq. Their relationship eventually progressed to an engagement, but the two later parted ways. Azmi subsequently married writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar in 1984.

Her Relationship With Javed Akhtar Was Far From A Typical Bollywood Romance

Shabana and Javed Akhtar’s relationship has often attracted public interest, partly because of the circumstances surrounding their coming together. At the time their relationship developed, Akhtar was married to Honey Irani. Azmi has spoken publicly about the complicated nature of the situation and how the relationship went through several attempts to end before the two eventually decided to marry.

They tied the knot on December 9, 1984, after Akhtar’s divorce. Over the years, the couple has become one of the most prominent partnerships in India’s film and literary circles.

She Never Stayed Inside The Parallel Cinema Box

Although Shabana became closely associated with India’s parallel cinema, she never restricted herself to one kind of film. Alongside films such as Ankur, Arth, Khandhar and Paar, she appeared in mainstream commercial cinema as well.

Her filmography eventually included a wide variety of roles, allowing her to work with filmmakers and actors from different generations. In later years, films such as Neerja and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani introduced her to younger audiences as well.

At 75, She Was Still Taking On New Challenges

Shabana’s career has continued to evolve even after five decades in the industry. In August 2026, two of her films — Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 — released on the same day. The unusual double release also echoed an earlier chapter of her career when she had two films arriving on the same date in 1983.

Her role in Awarapan 2 also showed that Azmi continues to experiment with characters that are different from the ones associated with her early career.

Five National Awards Are Only One Part Of Her Legacy

The five National Awards are perhaps the most recognisable statistic attached to Shabana Azmi, but her career extends far beyond that record. She has worked across more than 160 films and has received major civilian honours including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Her work has also extended into theatre, activism and public life.

From a little girl saving pocket money for Shashi Kapoor’s autograph to one of India’s most decorated actresses, Shabana Azmi’s journey has been anything but ordinary. And after more than five decades in the industry, she continues to take on new roles rather than simply revisiting the legacy that made her famous.

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