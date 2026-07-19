Shabana Azmi Kisses Hunger Striker’s Hand, Prakash Raj Joins Sonam Wangchuk Protest Too – WATCH

As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) prepares for its proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday, veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj visited the protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with demonstrators demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in entrance examinations. Their visit comes a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins and has generated significant attention online, with videos from the protest circulating widely across social media.

Shabana Azmi comforts hunger striker

One of the most widely shared moments from Sunday evening showed Shabana Azmi interacting with protesters, including participants on an indefinite hunger strike. In a video posted online, the actor is seen sitting beside a woman protester, gently holding and kissing her hand before caressing her face in a gesture of support.

The protester later thanked the veteran actor on social media, writing, “Thank you @azmishabana18 ma’am for your support, solidarity and love.” Shabana also addressed those gathered at the venue and voiced her support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has become one of the prominent faces of the movement.

Prakash Raj: ‘I am with you tonight’

Actor Prakash Raj, who has visited the protest site on previous occasions, also joined demonstrators on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he said, “I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens.”

Later, he shared a video from Jantar Mantar on social media, captioning it, “Youth of our country are #JustAsking.” In the clip, protesters can be heard chanting slogans as Raj smiles and says, “That’s youngsters fighting for the cause.”

Why is the CJP protesting?

The Cockroach Janata Party has been holding protests at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in entrance examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement gained nationwide attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated during the fast. The Delhi High Court later upheld the authorities’ decision to hospitalise him.

Meanwhile, the CJP has announced a march towards Parliament as the Monsoon Session begins. According to PTI, Delhi Police have intensified security across the New Delhi district and said permission has not been granted for the proposed march. Officials have maintained that no unauthorised procession will be allowed to enter high-security areas surrounding Parliament.