Shabana Azmi swine flu: National award winner Shabana Azmi is suffering from swine flu and currently is being treated at a renowned Mumbai hospital. As per the uproots she is currently on road to recovery and is taking this as an enforced break to lie down, rest and introspect.

Shabana Azmi swine flu: Veteran actor and national award winner Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with Swine flu recently. The actress recently went for her routine checkup to the family doctor for a severe cough and cold when it was detected that she is suffering from swine flu and was immediately put on treatment. Currently, Neerja actor is recovering from her illness at a renowned hospital in Mumbai.

However, she is taking this in a positive way and is using her time for productive pursuits. As per reports, Shabana Azmi said that she wants to take rest, lie down and introspect. This is like an enforced break for me. , in the end, she made a funny comment saying that she has not been in any contact with any swine whatsoever.

Shabana Azmi has been in the Bollywood industry since the past 45 years and has become a sensation and an idol in the Bollywood as well as other industries. Some of her best-known movies are- Ankur (1974), Swami (1978), Sparsh (1980),. Thodisi Bewafaii (1980), Arth (1982), Avtaar (1983), Mandi (1983), Masoom (1983), Bhavna (1984), Khandhar (1984), Paar (1985), Libaas (1988), Patang (1992), Fire (1996), Godmother (1999), Makdee (2002), Tehzeeb (2003), Neerja (2016) and she had last featured in the movie The Black Prince in 2017. Shabana Ji has been honored with many awards among which she has received national awards for 5 times, Filmfare awards, international awards and many more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlURxHM0cm4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sa4rdSL0uD8

