Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be felicitated with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. A special screening of her film 'Arth' will also be held at this year's edition

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be felicitated with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. A special screening of her film ‘Arth’ will also be held at this year’s edition.

On honouring Shabana Azmi, Festival Director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in a press note shared by MAMI team said, “It is a privilege for MAMI to honour Shabana Azmi, an iconic actor, with the Excellence in Cinema Award this year.

Her remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years, beginning with her award-winning debut in ‘Ankur’ in 1974, has enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable women characters. MAMI had the distinct pleasure of honouring her in 1999 for her remarkable contributions over 25 years, and we are fortunate to continue witnessing her work and celebrate her golden jubilee.

MAMI will present the Excellence in Cinema Award to Shabana Azmi on October 18. This will be followed by a masterclass on October 19 in conversation with National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan and will offer insights into Azmi’s journey and experiences over five decades in the industry.

Shabana Azmi recently completed 50 years in the Indian film industry. At the IIFA Awards 2024, Shabana Azmi got candid about her achievements in the film industry and talked about her journey from her debut film till date. In a conversation with ANI, she said, “I’m overwhelmed, because when my first film, ‘Ankur’, was released on September 24, 1974, you would knock me down with a feather if you had told me I’d still be working 50 years later. So I’m really grateful for being at the right place at the right time and very grateful that I’m still getting meaningful work.” (ANI)

( Nothing is changed, except headline)

Read More : Puneri Paltan All Set To Defend Title In Pro Kabbadi League Season 11

Filed under

Shabana Azmi Shabana Azmi news
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Shabana Azmi to be Honoured with This Award Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Shabana Azmi to be Honoured with This Award Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox