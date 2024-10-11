Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be felicitated with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. A special screening of her film 'Arth' will also be held at this year's edition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be felicitated with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. A special screening of her film ‘Arth’ will also be held at this year’s edition.

On honouring Shabana Azmi, Festival Director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in a press note shared by MAMI team said, “It is a privilege for MAMI to honour Shabana Azmi, an iconic actor, with the Excellence in Cinema Award this year.

Her remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years, beginning with her award-winning debut in ‘Ankur’ in 1974, has enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable women characters. MAMI had the distinct pleasure of honouring her in 1999 for her remarkable contributions over 25 years, and we are fortunate to continue witnessing her work and celebrate her golden jubilee.

MAMI will present the Excellence in Cinema Award to Shabana Azmi on October 18. This will be followed by a masterclass on October 19 in conversation with National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan and will offer insights into Azmi’s journey and experiences over five decades in the industry.

Shabana Azmi recently completed 50 years in the Indian film industry. At the IIFA Awards 2024, Shabana Azmi got candid about her achievements in the film industry and talked about her journey from her debut film till date. In a conversation with ANI, she said, “I’m overwhelmed, because when my first film, ‘Ankur’, was released on September 24, 1974, you would knock me down with a feather if you had told me I’d still be working 50 years later. So I’m really grateful for being at the right place at the right time and very grateful that I’m still getting meaningful work.” (ANI)

