Shadaa actor Neeru Bajwa: Neeru Bajwa who is cast opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the newly released Shadaa, talks about her terrifying experience when she tried her luck in Hindi Films.

Shadaa actor Neeru Bajwa: Jatt and Juliet actress Neeru Bajwa made a surprising revelation about her experience in Hindi films in a recent interview. The Punjabi Actress who has worked in two Bollywood movies- Main Sholah Baras Ki and in Prince along with actor Vivek Oberoi said that she had a very indecent experience with Hindi films.

Without taking any names Neeru said that when she tried her luck in Bollywood she was told- This is what you have to do to make it here (Bollywood). She was cited as saying that this may not be how Bollywood works, but she was one of the unfortunate actresses to encounter a terrifying experience. Having faced an indecent experience, Neeru said that she is happy in the Punjabi Cinema and does not have any plans to make it to Bollywood.

Neeru Bajwa is a Canadian born Punjabi actress, director, and Producer who has worked in movies like Aate Di Chidi, Jatt and Juliet, and Laung Laachi. She has also won many many Awards for her movies and TV Series in Punjabi.

Neeru Bajwa is currently busy with the promotions of her movie Shaddha which hit the theatres today. In the movie, she is cast opposite Diljit Singh and the team of Shaddha had decided to release the film in Mumbai too as Diljit Dosanjh has a strong following among the Hindi Audience too. The release of the movie clashes with Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani’s Kabir Singh which has also been released nationwide on June 21, 2019.

Shadaa is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and revolves around the story of a young woman who wants to pursue her studies in Canada, however, her family and the society criticize her for her choice of not wanting to marry at a certain age.

Go to your nearest theatres to watch this romantic comedy starring Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App