Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. After teasing the fans with a teaser trailer of the film, the filmmakers have now unveiled the various of shades of Alia as Sehmat in the film. In the 3 posters of the film that have been launched so far, the actor can be seen as a strong daughter, perfect wife and a spy. Raazi's trailer will be released on April 10th, 2018.

Get excited as the Raazi fever is finally on! Before unveiling the much-anticipated trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer on April 10th, the makers have released the first three posters of the film. In the first poster, while Alia is seen as a strong, emotional and fiercely independent daughter, Rajit Kapur as Hidayat Khan features as an emotional father, who is seen warmly kissing the forehead of his daughter. The second poster of the film features Alia as a perfect wife and can be seen lovingly looking into the eyes of her on-screen husband Vicky Kaushal.

The third poster gives further insights into Alia’s character Sehmat as she features as a spy. “But she is also a woman with many secrets, secrets that changed history,” read the post. Raazi producer Karan Johar shared the first two posters of the film on his Twitter handle. While sharing the first poster, Karan tweeted “Strong, Emotional, Fiercely Independent. The kind of daughter everyone wants but i already have.” In his next tweet, Karan raised the excitement of all the anticipated fans as he added, “A daughter, A Wife and a lot more. Wait until you discover all #ShadesofRaazi” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also shared her reaction on the film’s first poster and tweeted, “What an incredible daughter this girl is. I’m so proud of her ..” to which her loving daughter responded, “Love you mommy!!!!”

Based on Harinder Sikka’s best selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Raazi has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. The makers of the film had also released a teaser trailer on April 8th. In the 39-second teaser trailer, the actress can be seen having a secret telephonic conversation, in which she asks for the news from the ‘other side’ and adds that she is coming to meet day after tomorrow (April 10th). Raazi is scheduled to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

