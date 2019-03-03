Shades of Saaho Chapter 2: The makers of the upcoming film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. On the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, a new promo has been released titled as Shades of Saaho Chapter 2. The video released by the makers gives a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor's character.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho is one of the most-awaited films of Indian cinema. On the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday today i.e March 2, the makers of the film have released Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 as a treat for all her fans. The one minute and 2 seconds video give a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor’s action-packed avatar in the film as she picks up a gun and looks at her target with intense eyes.

With this, the video takes the audience behind the scenes of Saaho making, showing big guns, helicopters and lots of stunts. The last scene in which Prabhas comes on screen to say ‘Boom’ is impactful and makes one excited for the trailer launch of the film. Earlier, the makers of the film had released Chapter 1 of Saaho on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday.

Take a look at Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 here:

Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram under the banner of UV Creations, Saaho also stars actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on August 15, 2019, the film will release in 4 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Last seen in Baahubali, South superstar Prabhas is yet to announce his next Bollywood project. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer alongside Varun Dhawan in London. Along with Street Dancer, Shraddha will also be seen in films like Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Saina.

