Shades of Saaho chapter 2 teaser: As a special surprise for all Shraddha Kapoor fans, the makers of the upcoming film Saaho will release the second chapter of Saaho on her birthday. Prior to its release, a teaser has been released which promises a lot of action and adventure. Co-starring Prabhas, Saaho is slated to release on August 15.

One of the most anticipated films of the year Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is making all the right buzz before the film hits the theatrical screens on August 15. After treating fans with Chapter 1 of Saaho on Prabhas’s birthday that marked his character’s introduction, the makers of the film are all set to release the second chapter on Shraddha’s birthday, i.e March 3. To raise the excitement for the same, a teaser has been released by the filmmakers that is filled with action and adventure.

Shared on the official Instagram account of Shraddha, the actor can be seen in an action-packed avatar in the teaser. The video has definitely amped up the excitement level for the full video that will release shortly on March 8. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed on Twitter that Saaho will be released in multiple languages.

As per the latest reports, a romantic track is also in the making for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho. Along with being shot on a huge set, the track will also feature Les Twins. The dancers have previously featured in Beyonce’s songs Run The World, Blow, Jealous and many more. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma.

While Prabhas is yet to announce his next project, Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. With this, she has also been roped in for the film Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Saina.

