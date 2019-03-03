Shades of Saaho Chapter 2: The much-awaited Chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho has been finalised released on the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday. The behind-the-scenes video is receiving a lot of praises on social media and raising excitement among the fans. Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff in prominent roleS.

The excitement around Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday has increased manifolds with the release of Shades of Saaho chapter 2. The promo released by the makers of Saaho gives a glimpse into Shraddha’s character and reflects Prabhas’s on-screen charm that is nonetheless a treat for the fans. The 1 minute and 2 seconds shows all that has gone in the making of Saaho including lots of guns, action sequences and much more.

Ever since the behind the scenes video has released, the audience cannot help but shower praises on the video. Looking at the promo, many can already predict that Saaho is going to be one of the biggest action films of the year. The overwhelming reaction received by the video is raising excitement for the trailer of the film.

Take a look at how Tweeple are reacting to Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Shades of Saaho Chapter 2:

Is there any look he didn't try?? Symbol of VERSATILITY – Prabhas #ShadesOfSaaho2 pic.twitter.com/l81bszXZyV — Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) March 3, 2019

#Saaho will be this Year Biggest Action Film, NO DOUBT ON THAT… Aftr watching #ShadesOfSaaho2

I am very Much Confident film will get 25+cr Opening here in Hindi Version… Thanx to Action Genre, #Prabhas Popularity… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 3, 2019

Just watch #ShadesOfSaaho2 and it is🔥🔥

South Cinema breaking barriers First Bahubali then 2.0 and then KGF and now Saaho

It shows south cinema is far better than bollywood and Prabhas Looks too handsome @ShraddhaKapoor looks very cute and ALL THR BEST TEAM SAAHO. — Laalu Makhija (@LaaluMakhija) March 3, 2019

Earlier, the makers had released chapter 1 of shades of Saaho on the birthday of Prabhas. Helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram under the banner of UV creations, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. The film will release this year on August 15.

Along with Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in films like Street Dancer opposite Varun Dhawan, Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Saina. Meanwhile, Prabhas is yet to announce his next project after Saaho.

