Shades of Sahoo chapter 1 most of the scenes are basically run and chase sequences, the scenes compiled in Chapter One are high on action. The film required 400 plus crew members to just shoot the Abu Dhabi scenes over 60 days. In a span of just five hours, it has garnered 3 million views and the comments are pouring in from all over the world. Prabhas popularly known as Bahhubali is all ready for a major comeback with his upcoming film Shades of Sahoo.

The 250 crores budgeted movie has roped in some of the top technicians of the industry where Kenny Bates will be seen choreographing the stunts for this action-packed movie.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a power-packed performance in the video. The Stree actor will be making her Tollywood debut with Sahoo opposite Prabhas. The video ends with Prabhas making a grand entry walking out through a glass door, dressed in a grey jacket and a black t-shirt. As the actor celebrates his 39th birthday today, 23rd October. the video ends on the note Happy Birthday Prabhas officially declaring this as a gift by the makers of Sahoo- UV creations.

The movie will also star Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi among others.

This is Prabhas next release after the grand success of Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: the beginning. The film is set to release in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

