A behind-the-scenes video from upcoming film Shades of Saaho was released on Tuesday that is October 23, to mark the birthday of actor Prabhas. The actor turned 39. The video is a one and a half minute compilation of the 30-day shoot of the movie in Abu Dhabi. In a span of just 12 hours it has garnered more than 6 million views and the comments section is pouring with appreciations and compliments from all over the world. The 250 crores budgeted movie has roped in the popular Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates for some of the scenes where he had employed 400 crew members for a 60 days groundwork shoot. According to sources 37 cars, several SUVs and trucks were destroyed for the action scenes.

Talking about the video Shades of Sahoo chapter 1 most of the scenes are basically run and chase sequences. In the video we will also see the Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor in a power-packed performance. She will be making her Tollywood debut with Sahoo opposite the Baahubali actor Prabhas. The video ends with Prabhas making a grand entry as he walks out through a glass door, dressed in a grey jacket and a black t-shirt. As the actor celebrates his 39th birthday, 23rd October. The video ends on the note Happy Birthday Prabhas by UV Creations.

Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi among others will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

Prabhas is all set for his comeback into the industry after the grand success of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film is a multilingual movie, which has been shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and also dubbed in Tamil Malayalam.

