Shagufta Ali Says Karisma Kapoor Had ‘A Lot of Attitude’ On Set, Reflects On End Of Govinda-Karisma Hit Pairing

Veteran actor Shagufta Ali, who has appeared in popular films such as Hero No. 1, Banarasi Babu and Laila Majnu, has made headlines after speaking candidly about Karisma Kapoor and her working style during the 1990s. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube, Ali was asked why Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most successful on-screen duos, stopped appearing together despite delivering a string of blockbuster hits.

Sharing her opinion, Ali said, “Maybe they lost interest. Maybe the affection between them faded. You never know what someone’s mood is like. Karisma was very ambitious. She worked extremely hard, but she also had a lot of attitude.”

‘The way you behave on set matters’

Explaining what she meant, Ali said professionalism extends beyond delivering a good performance. According to her, the atmosphere on a film set and the way actors interact with their co-stars play an equally important role.

She said actors should give each other equal space, whether during scenes or promotional interviews, adding that mutual support helps improve performances. Ali also remarked that co-stars should be available to provide cues during scenes, although she added that years of experience had taught her to perform even without them. The actor has spent more than four decades in the industry, working across Hindi films and television.

A blockbuster pairing that defined the 1990s

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were among Bollywood’s biggest commercial stars in the 1990s, delivering back-to-back hits that became staples of Hindi cinema. The duo shared the screen in films including Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Shikari. Their effortless comic timing and chartbuster songs made them one of the most successful on-screen pairings of the decade.

Ali worked alongside both actors in David Dhawan’s 1997 comedy Hero No. 1, which went on to become one of the year’s highest-grossing films and remains a fan favourite.

Where is Karisma Kapoor now?

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ZEE5 psychological crime thriller Brown, where she played a detective navigating a complex murder investigation. The series, also starring Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan and Ajinkya Deo, received positive reviews for Kapoor’s comeback performance.

Neither Karisma Kapoor nor Govinda has publicly responded to Shagufta Ali’s remarks.