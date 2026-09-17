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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, several Bollywood couples have married across religious backgrounds. While some faced family or public scrutiny, others have spoken about respecting different traditions within their relationships.

Shah Rukh-Gauri and Sonakshi-Zaheer
Shah Rukh-Gauri and Sonakshi-Zaheer

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 20:27 IST

Bollywood has seen several couples build relationships across religious backgrounds, often drawing public attention along the way. From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, here’s a look at some of Bollywood’s well-known interfaith couples and their journeys together, in photos.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married on October 25, 1991, after dating for several years. Their relationship brought together two different religious backgrounds, with Shah Rukh being Muslim and Gauri coming from a Hindu family. Reports and past interviews have documented that Gauri’s family initially had reservations about the relationship.

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Over the years, the couple have spoken about maintaining space for both faiths within their family. In September 2026, Shah Rukh again spoke about their Ganpati celebrations at Mannat, revealing that Gauri performs the aarti while the family comes together for the festivities.

Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married on October 16, 2012, after dating for several years. Saif is Muslim, while Kareena comes from the Hindu Kapoor family. Their wedding combined different traditions, with the couple having a civil ceremony followed by a nikah and post-wedding celebrations.

Their relationship also attracted considerable media attention because of Saif’s royal family background, Kareena’s prominent Bollywood family and their 10-year-plus age difference. They later became parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s 2024 wedding brought interfaith marriage back into the centre of Bollywood conversations. The couple married in a civil ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai home on June 23, 2024, after being in a relationship for several years.

Their wedding photographs were met with online trolling, prompting the couple to disable comments on their social media posts. Sonakshi later responded to an illustration of the couple carrying the message that love is a universal language.  The controversy also led to public support from several Bollywood personalities, while Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha defended the couple.

Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in December 2000 in a private ceremony. Hrithik comes from a Hindu family, while Sussanne comes from a Muslim family.

The couple later welcomed two sons but separated in 2013, with their divorce finalised in 2014. Despite ending their marriage, they have continued to maintain a close relationship as co-parents. In 2026, Sussanne spoke about her continuing bond with Hrithik’s family and her warm relationship with his current partner, Saba Azad.

Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

A Bollywood History Of Interfaith Relationships

These relationships span more than three decades, from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s 1991 wedding to Sonakshi and Zaheer’s civil marriage in 2024. The circumstances have been different in each case, ranging from family reservations to intense social-media scrutiny, while some couples have largely kept their personal lives away from public debate.

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Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics
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Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

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Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

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Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics
Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics
Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics
Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics
Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

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