Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will be promoting Irrfan’s Khan’s Blackmail as Irrfan Khan is in the UK for his treatment. The actor recently announced that he had been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour. Blackmail is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo and will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

Bollywood’s three Khans’—Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman truly are the real heroes and their latest gesture for actor Irrfan Khan is a proof. According to latest media reports, the three actors who rule Bollywood have decided to promote fellow actor Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Blackmail as the latter is in the UK for his treatment. For the unknown, Irrfan Khan recently announced that he had been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour and the entire Bollywood and his fans across the globe are praying for his speedy recovery.

However, the good news is that since Irrfan won’t be able to promote the film and he wants the film to release as per schedule, reports suggest that none other than the Khans will be promoting Irrfan’s Khan’s Blackmail. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, special screenings will be held just for Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and they will help promote the film. This gesture is truly respectful and we are sure that they will leave no stone unturned to promote the film in full spirit.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce split, inconsolable fans vent on Twitter

Blackmail is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo and will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao also play key roles in the much-awaited film. Blackmail is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures. Abhinay Deo directed dark comedy flick is all set to release on April 6, however, Amitabh Bachchan already got a glimpse of it and praised it.’

ALSO READ: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson opens up about depression, gives strong message on Twitter

ALSO READ: Pharrell Williams, Aishwarya Rai pose classy for Vogue India cover

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App