Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on the social media. He shares his adorable son AbRam’s photographs on Twitter quite often. On Sunday, Jan 13 2019 also, it was no different. The Zero actor took to social media to share a photograph where the father-son duo can be seen comfortably enjoying their company while lazily lying on the couch. In the caption, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned in the post that according to their weekend research, one in three men are just as lazy as the other two! They are the other two and they don’t agree. In the photographs, the duo looks dapper as they strike a pose for the cameras. Both can be seen chilling out in their casuals.

This is not the first time that SRK has shared a photographs of his little munchkin AbRam on the social media. Check out their photographs. In an interview to a leading daily, Gauri Khan revealed that the trio AbRam Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are spoiled mostly by Shah Rukh Khan.

Weekend Research: “A survey has found that One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two! “ We r the other two and we don’t agree….mom! pic.twitter.com/BRhzslpD73 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2019

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero. Along with SRK, the movie also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The movie was based on the love story of the character Bauua Singh who fell in love with cerebral palsy scientist and a superstar. The role of sceintist was played by Anushka Sharma while Katrina Kaif essayed the role of a superstar.

SRK will be next seen in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Salute.

