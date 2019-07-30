Yash Raj film is one of the most popular mega-production houses under which more than a hundred movies at least have been produced. As the Yash Raj films turns fifty next year it is being said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra will join hands for a love story.

Yash Raj Films is an Indian film production and distribution company working in Hindi cinema exclusively. Formed in 1970 by Yash Raj Chopra, the YRF is one of the largest film studios in India headquartered in Mumbai. From having its own film studios to music studios Yash Raj Films is now handled by Aditya Chopra son of Yash Raj Chopra.

As YRF turns 50 next year Shah Rukh Khan who has worked in many films under the YRF banner is all set to collaborate with Aditya Chopra in a new film. As per reports, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is set to be a love story. From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Mohabbetin to Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, SRK undoubtedly is the king of romance.

Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in Zero was disappointed by the box office failure that he took a decision to take a break from the acting industry. But as several reports are doing rounds it is even being said that maybe SRK will be teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani in his next while some say that Shah Rukh Khan will star in Satte Pe Satta remake. There was a recent report of Sajid Nadiadwala offering his movie Land Of Lungi to SRK but no official announcement has been made.

Recently about a few days back, a hashtag #WeMissSRKonBigScreen was trending on twitter by SRKians who are missing Shah Rukh Khan on the screen space. They are desperately waiting for the star to come up but no official announcement has been made yet.

The first-ever film to be produced by YRF was Daag: A Poem of Lovein 1973 starring Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, and Raakhee. Followed by Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kabhie Kabhie in 1976, Doosra Aadmi in 1977, Noorie in 1979, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Awaal, Vijay and many more. Yash Raj’s latest film is War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in leadhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__yfcThI3RA roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App