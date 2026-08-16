Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Get Maharashtra FDA Notices Over Vimal Ads; What Trouble Could They Face?

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan and Tiger Shroff are under the scanner of Maharashtra FDA because of the advertisement campaign that they have done for Vimal Elaichi. Three Bollywood actors are served with show cause notices from the FDA of the state, and they claim that the advertisement campaign could be a proxy advertisement campaign of the banned product Vimal Pan Masala.

The nine-page show cause notice was sent out by the commissioner of FDA in Maharashtra Tukaram Mundhe on August 11, and the actors have been given 15 days to explain their involvement in the advertisement campaign. More importantly, it is not yet a penalty; it is a show cause notice.

Why Did Maharashtra FDA Send Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff?

At the heart of the issue is an advertisement by the three actors endorsing Vimal Elaichi. As per the claims of the FDA, the use of the Vimal brand name in the advertisement might create some link between the Vimal Elaichi and the Vimal Pan Masala. It has been stated by the FDA that advertising such products may serve indirectly to maintain or reinforce the identity of a brand linked to an illegal product.

It has been stated by the FDA that pan masala is banned for manufacturing, storing, transporting, distributing, and selling in the state of Maharashtra under the current ban order. This order was renewed on July 13, 2026, for one more year. Thus, the problem is not just about the promotion of cardamom. It is about the surrogate advertising of pan masala through Vimal Elaichi advertisements.

What Has FDA Asked Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff To Do?

The three actors have been told by the FDA to immediately stop taking part in the campaign and remove all promotional materials related to it from their official social media pages. The regulator has also asked for any documents that relate to the actors’ association with the brand in question. These documents include the contracts that these actors signed, the brief for the campaign, payment details, and due diligence that was done before joining the advertisement.

They have 15 days to explain themselves. This makes their explanation very crucial, since it will be evaluated by the FDA before taking any further action.

What Trouble Could Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Face?

This is where an important differentiation must be made: the stars have been served notices and not penalties. According to FDA, the concerned provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, which include that of misleading food advertisement, have been cited against the three stars. Section 53 of this Act says that participation in the publication of misleading food advertisements carries a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh. In a similar fashion, there are certain consumer protection provisions which pertain to misleading endorsements and their penalties depend upon the type of violation done. It has been reported that the penalties may range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. There could also be bans on endorsements for up to three years in relevant situations. However, no such penalty has yet been levied on the three stars.

Vimal Advertisements Have Faced Scrutiny Before

This is not the first time that advertisements for Vimal have been scrutinized for surrogate promotion. There have been previous instances where such advertising has been challenged in courts and regulatory bodies, and the debate has been around whether promoting a tobacco-free product using the same brand implies promoting a tobacco-related product indirectly. This is still important because the present FDA claim against Vimal is about the indirect promotion of a prohibited product using the Vimal brand image and not just about banning Vimal Elaichi because of being a tobacco product.

Vimal Elaichi has already been under fire from the general public as well. In 2022, actor Akshay Kumar had apologized to his fans and withdrawn from his endorsement deal with Vimal Elaichi amid a controversy surrounding his advertisement film shot along with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. For now, it will be seen how Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff respond to the FDA of Maharashtra notice within the next 15 days.

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