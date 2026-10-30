Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff In Trouble Over Vimal Ads? Maharashtra FDA Completes Probe, Finds Rule Violations

Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its investigation into Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their association with Vimal Pan Masala advertisements. The state authority has found that the actors violated its rules. The matter will now move to the next stage, with adjudication expected next week. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe confirmed the development on Friday. He said the three actors had sought additional time to respond to the notices issued against them. However, the assistant commissioner has now completed the investigation.

FDA Finds Rule Violations In Vimal Pan Masala Advertising Case

According to a PTI report, Mundhe said the investigation had found violations of Maharashtra’s rules.

“Three actors sought time to respond. The assistant commissioner has completed the investigation and found that they violated the state’s rules in the Vimal Pan Masala advertising case,” he said.

He further added that the case would be placed before the joint commissioner, who is the competent authority, for adjudication next week.

What Action Could Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn Face?

Adjudication is a quasi-judicial process in which an authority examines evidence and decides whether rules have been violated. It can also impose penalties for offences that do not require a criminal trial. Mundhe also revealed that Ajay Devgn has approached the Bombay High Court in connection with the matter. However, he clarified that the FDA would continue its proceedings before the joint commissioner.

Why Did FDA Issue Notices To The Three Actors?

The FDA had earlier issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisements for Vimal Elaichi. The authority alleged that the advertisements amounted to surrogate promotion of pan masala products. It claimed that the brand was linked to gutkha and pan masala, both prohibited in Maharashtra.

The actors were asked to explain their association with the campaign and share details of the checks they conducted before endorsing the product. The FDA also cautioned them against any further association with such advertisements.