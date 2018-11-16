Shah Rukh Khan's character from his upcoming movie Zero named Bauua Singh is already a star on Twitter with his impeccably witty tweets. The actor recently made twitteratis chuckle as he went on lamenting about Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding.

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a dream wedding over a span of two days at Lake Como in Italy. Singh and Padukone became man and wife in a well-guarded ceremony. DeepVeer shippers have gone berserk ever since the two have announced their much-awaited marital union from their respective social media handles. Good wishes and congratulatory messages have poured in from family, friends and fraternity. Several celebs took to Twitter to wish the newlyweds a life full of togetherness.

But there is one man who seems to have ended up dejected and brokenhearted. Amidst all the love pouring in for the couple, Shah Rukh Khan’s alter ego Bauua Singh took to Twitter to express his agony. For the uninitiated, Bauua Singh is the name of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in his upcoming movie Zero. The character of the movie has his own Twitter handle through which it posts an array of tweets laced with some wit and wisdom in line with the context of the movie. Khan retweeted his co-star Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub’s tweet, with the caption which meant; I have aged now that Deepika Padukone is married. Check out Shahrukh’s hilarious tweet here:

Umr to aaj poori hi khatam ho gayi Guddu! @deepikapadukone ne kar li shaadi! Lega kya little little!!! https://t.co/VG3X36VY9c — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 14, 2018

Khan wrote the caption replying to Ayub’s tweet taking a jibe on Shah Rukh aka Bauua’s height. Ayub tweeted if Bauua who already has a short height wishes to bring down his life expectancy as well.

The fictional character first came to life when he danced with Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid. Trailer of the Anand L Rai directorial has piqued a lot of interest amongst critics and audiences alike. Zero starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will hit the screens on December 21. Shah Rukh for the first time ever in his career will be seen playing a dwarf in the movie.

