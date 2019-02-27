Director Unni Krishnan recently quoted in one of his interviews that he is planning for a remake of Malayalam movie Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. For the film, he has finalized Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar but it is not confirmed yet. Earlier to this, Shah Rukh Khan said in an interview that it will be fun working with Akshay Kumar.

Good news for Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan fans, though it is not confirmed, both of them can come together for a Malayalam film. Director Unni Krishnan is in conversation with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan for a remake of the movie Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. The director quoted that, he is currently in talks, but nothing is finalized yet. The movie Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel which got released ahead of this month, features Mamta Mohandas, Priya Anand, Dileep. The movie narrates the story of a lawyer Dileep with a stammer. Also, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel was Unni Krishnan’s first comedy film. Earlier while having a conversation with Shah Rukh Khan regarding working with Akshay Kumar, he said that it will be fun sharing the screens with Akshay Kumar.

He further said in a comic tone that it may happen that he might be leaving the sets and I might be coming. He also said that it is fun working with him, but our timings may clash. Shah Rukh Khan said that he is a nocturnal person and it may happen that while he starts working, Akshay’s day might have ended. Talking about the future projects, there is no such project lined up for Shah Rukh Khan this year but Akshay Kumar has a line of movies like Housefull 4, Kesari, Mission Mangal, the movie Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor and finally Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi.

