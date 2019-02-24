Megastar Amitabh Bachan recently posted a candid photo with Superstar Shahrukh Khan, captioning it as, Those singing together selfies. In the photo, Shahrukh Khan can be seen holding the camera attached to a selfie-stand and posing beside BigB whereas the veteran actor is smiling adorably and beholding the selfie-stand with Shahrukh. Big B is wearing a printed black hoodie pairing with black trousers while King Khan can be seen wearing a perfect gentleman suit.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s candid photo worth million bucks Megastar Amitabh Bachan recently posted a candid photo with Superstar Shahrukh Khan, captioning it as, Those singing together selfies, keeping aside the selfie Big B posted the candid shot clicked by an anonymous resemblance to the same pose. The on-screen father-son duo never misses any chance to manifest their love-bond.

Mr Bachchan shares a rare bond with Shahrukh and never miss any chance to praise him whereas Shahrukh also loves him back like his own father. We cannot even forget Abram’s statement where he misinterpreted BigB as his own grandfather. This depicts that they are very close to each other.

The reason behind Shahrukh and Mr Bachchan sharing the same courtroom atmosphere is because of the movie Badla in which Amitabh will soon be seen. Badla is a subgenre of dramatic fiction that will see him and Taapsee Pannu playing the lead role for the second time after Pink. The movie is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is soon to be released on 8th March.

