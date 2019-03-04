Bollywood Baadshah and Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan along with Shah Rukh Khan are all set to create a buzz in the industry with their upcoming film Badla, which will hit the silver screens this Friday, March 8, 2019. Both the legends came together to present the first episode of Badla unplugged. Here is the video

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Superstar Shah Rukh Khan came together to present the first episode of Badla Unplugged ahead of the film’s release. Amitabh Bachchan with producer Shah Rukh Khan had a candid chat discussing the insights of the crime thriller series. The much-awaited Badla released its first episode of Unplugged today starring Bollywood superstars – Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The episode showcases Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan having a series of conversations leaving the audience in awe. The interesting teaser of Badla that released recently has a lot of excitement among the audience making them curious and amazed to witness two legends in one frame. Ever since the first episode released today it has been garnering immense attention from the audience having massive viewership across the country. The episode is like a major buzz as the two stars are sharing screen space after a long time.

The witty conversation between the two stars is like a treat to the audience that is reviving old memories from their experience in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are not missing a single chance to entertain the fans and continue to make fans stick to the screen when Amitabh Bachchan revealed a new poster of the film, which was his favourite one from the film. Surprising the audience with the first ever episode of the crime thriller drama of Badla, the makers will soon launch the second episode of the film. Watching two brilliant stars unplugged, this series of witty videos would also act as a great promotional activity for the movie, which is soon to be released on 8th March 2019.

Crime thriller Badla is the story of a woman struggling to find out the truth about the murder and blackmail. The glimpses of the trailer give a sneak peeks in the gripping mystery that revolves around a murder, blackmail and no witnesses, leaving Taapsee as the main suspect. Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

