Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have recently dubbed voice-overs for Mufasa and Simba for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film The Lion King. Recently, both of them also shared pictures wearing India cricket team jerseys with the names Mufasa and Simba.

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan to lend voices to Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King

From a long time, there have been rumours about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan doing his film debut. However, Aryan is currently preparing himself to become a filmmaker and has no plans to become an actor. Recently, reports revealed that Aryan Khan has finally made his film debut and has lent his voice with his dad in the Hindi version of Hollywood film–The Lion King.

For those who are not much aware of the film, The Lion King is the action live-action version of the animated film that released in the year 1994. The film was directed by Jon Favreau, who is also known for helming The Jungle Book and Iron Man. The film is one of the favourite films at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence. Recently, both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan have dubbed their voice-overs for Mufasa and Simba in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that lending their voices was more like a personal affair as both of them love the film. He also added that this was one of the most wonderful moments for him and his son as when his younger son AbRam will watch the film, he will be more excited to hear his father and brothers voice in his favourite film.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Some hours back, Shah Rukh Khan also hinted towards his project by sharing a picture of the two wearing Indian cricket team jerseys with the names Musafa and Simba. It seems that father and son are much excited about the film and are leaving no stone unturned to promote it well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App