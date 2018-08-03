Get excited as Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to collaborate once again for an upcoming episode of Dus Ka Dum. On Friday, a few photos from the sets of Dus Ka Dum got viral and raised the excitement among the fans.

The Karan Arjun of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to reunite once again. After mesmerising the fans with their amazing camaraderie in the Eid teaser of Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Zero, the duo will be seen in the upcoming episode of Salman’s reality show titled Dus Ka Dum aired on Sony Television. In the photos that have gone viral from the sets of the show, Salman can be seen donning in all-black suit while Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a white shirt with a tan blazer and black pants.

Along with this, in one of the videos, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen exclaiming that they have been brothers for years. Speaking about the special appearance, a source close to a leading daily stated that while other celebrities have been approached to make an appearance on the reality show, the last one has been reserved for Salman Khan’s long-time friend Shah Rukh Khan. Since the duo has an amazing camaraderie, the Khans are sure to bring the house down.

Speaking about his equation with Salman Khan and their infamous brawl, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier stated that they had issues but they were not like what was written. Addressing how they both were waiting to be friends again to stop the rumours, he added that they were never foes. Salman and him are very different people and they still do not agree on a lot of things but he will always respectably agree to anything he says.

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his upcoming film Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma while Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat along with Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.

