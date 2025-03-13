Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s What They Discussed

As Aamir Khan gears up to celebrate his 60th birthday, his Mumbai residence became the site of a star-studded reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Amid the celebrations, whispers of an Andaz Apna Apna sequel sparked fresh excitement among Bollywood fans.

As Aamir Khan prepares to celebrate his 60th birthday on March 14, his Mumbai residence turned into a star-studded venue on Wednesday evening. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan paid a visit to the actor ahead of his milestone birthday, sparking excitement among fans. Videos from the gathering quickly went viral on social media, offering glimpses of the actors’ presence at the celebration.

Discussions on a Sequel to ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ With Aamir Khan

A widely circulated video captured Salman Khan exiting Aamir’s house, while another showed him seated inside his car. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan managed to avoid the paparazzi, arriving and leaving under heavy security. His discreet presence fueled curiosity about whether the three Khans might have a surprise in store for their fans on Aamir’s special day.

During their interaction, reports suggest that Aamir Khan raised the topic of a sequel to the 1994 cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, in which he starred alongside Salman Khan. The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film is set for a re-release and has been the subject of speculation regarding a potential follow-up.

In the past, Santoshi has expressed interest in making a sequel, stating that if the actors commit and align their schedules, he can develop a script. Sources told India Today that during Aamir and Salman’s conversation, the possibility of reuniting for Andaz Apna Apna 2 was discussed. The presence of director Rajkumar Santoshi at Aamir’s home added weight to these speculations.

Santoshi, who recently directed Lahore 1947—starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and produced by Aamir Khan Productions—has maintained a strong association with Aamir. However, whether the much-anticipated sequel will materialize remains to be seen.

Past Reunions involving Aamir Khan

Last month, Aamir Khan hosted multiple screenings of his son Junaid Khan’s theatrical release, Loveyapa. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the event and posed with Aamir and Junaid for the shutterbugs. However, the three Khans did not pose together, leaving fans yearning for a picture featuring the trio.

Their last major public reunion was at a high-profile wedding last year, where they set the internet ablaze with their electrifying dance performance to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have worked together on several films, including Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman and Aamir, on the other hand, created cinematic history with Andaz Apna Apna, which remains a cult favorite.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Sujoy Ghosh’s King, while Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid release, Sikandar, in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

