Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are apparently collaborating with each other to produce the film Izhaar. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan might appear in the film, however, the director of the film is not confirmed yet. The film will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhansali Productions.

It seems that after that his film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has gone to a long hibernation as he has not revealed or announced anything about his future projects. Earlier reports revealed that the actor was supposed to feature in Saare Jahan Se Achcha which was a biopic film based on Rakesh Sharma but just days before starting with the shooting, Shah Rukh Khan took an exit from the film. Reports also revealed that now the actor has become extra conscious for his upcoming projects and prefers to have his own sweet time to choose for his next project.

Reports reveal that Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are likely to collaborate for their next film Izhaar. The director has recently registered the title with Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA). Reports also suggest that Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhansali Productions will produce the film. However, the director of the film is not finalised yet.

Talking about Zero, the romantic drama film was directed by Aanand L. Rai and was jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film was produced on the budget of Rs 200 crore and is counted amongst Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive project. The film couldn’t do wonders and garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as the audience. The film could only earn Rs 90 crore in the first seven days of the release and unfortunately could not compensate with its overall budget.

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project, the filmmaker is currently gearing up for his next project Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is likely to release on Eid 2020 and will narrate a romantic love story. Reports reveal that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will share the screens for the first time in this project.

