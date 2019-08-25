The new queen of world badminton is here. PV Sindhu won the World Championship at Basel today, making the whole nation proud. Now, social media is overflowing with congratulatory messages for her. PV Sindhu made history by defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the BWF world championship and became the first Indian world champion. Bollywood has hailed her as the superstar of badminton.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted congratulations to PV Sindhu and said that she makes the nation proud with her exceptional talent and wished her to keep creating history.

Director Karan Johar said PV Sindhu is an amazing woman who is making the country proud with her amazing achievements.

Actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted that ladies and gentlemen, we should welcome the new world champion, PV Sindhu.

 

Manushi Chillar, the former Miss World, tweeted that it is India’s first-ever gold in the BWF world championship and said that PV Sindhu is an epitome of hard work and determination.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted that Sindhu’s victory makes Indians proud all over the world and thanked her for giving reasons for people to rejoice.

Anushka Sharma tweeted that she is the first Indian to win a gold at the BWFWorldChampionships2019 what a terrific performance! Congratulations, you go, girl, while Parineeti Chopra, who is due to play another celebrated badminton player, Saina Nehwal, for her next, wrote, A proud moment for our nation and said Sindhu truly deserved it.

Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and other actors also congratulated Sindhu for her big win and making the country proud.

