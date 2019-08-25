After PV Sindhu created history by winning at BFW World Championship, the Bollywood industry wishes her for big win, see reaction

The new queen of world badminton is here. PV Sindhu won the World Championship at Basel today, making the whole nation proud. Now, social media is overflowing with congratulatory messages for her. PV Sindhu made history by defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the BWF world championship and became the first Indian world champion. Bollywood has hailed her as the superstar of badminton.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted congratulations to PV Sindhu and said that she makes the nation proud with her exceptional talent and wished her to keep creating history.

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships… Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 25, 2019

Director Karan Johar said PV Sindhu is an amazing woman who is making the country proud with her amazing achievements.

What a proud moment for India. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on this amazing achievement of becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold at the #BWFWorldChampionship! #WhoRunTheWorld — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 25, 2019

Actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted that ladies and gentlemen, we should welcome the new world champion, PV Sindhu.

Finally!!!!!

Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!!

It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!!

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏸🏸🏸🏸👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/7d1ic0y79o — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 25, 2019

Manushi Chillar, the former Miss World, tweeted that it is India’s first-ever gold in the BWF world championship and said that PV Sindhu is an epitome of hard work and determination.

Our first ever gold in the #BWFWorldChampionship !!!

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1

You are an epitome of hard work and determination.

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/9JgJaQGZAa — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) August 25, 2019

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted that Sindhu’s victory makes Indians proud all over the world and thanked her for giving reasons for people to rejoice.

Congratulations dearest @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind.🙏😍🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SgXmGkB6qM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2019

Anushka Sharma tweeted that she is the first Indian to win a gold at the BWFWorldChampionships2019 what a terrific performance! Congratulations, you go, girl, while Parineeti Chopra, who is due to play another celebrated badminton player, Saina Nehwal, for her next, wrote, A proud moment for our nation and said Sindhu truly deserved it.

First Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019… @Pvsindhu1 what a terrific performance! Congratulations.. you go girl ❤ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 25, 2019

A proud moment for our nation!!!! Congratulations @pvsindhu1 for clinching gold at the #BWFWorldchampionships2019! An outstanding performance, truly deserved! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 25, 2019

Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and other actors also congratulated Sindhu for her big win and making the country proud.

Aaaaand she’s done it!! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 25, 2019

