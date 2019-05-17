Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on David Letterman show Next Guest Needs No Introduction as a guest. Expressing his excitement, the actor shared the first picture of the show on Twitter and quoted that David Letterman is an inspiration. Have a look at the first picture:

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always proved himself whenever he appears on-screen. Rather it is his roles on screens or appearance in various award functions or shows, the actor always manages to conquer hearts with his simplicity and hard work. Recently, the actor appeared at David Letterman’s show and it is predicted that the show will be full of entertainment. Not only this, but the actor also became the first Indian celebrity to appear in David Letterman’s show. It is expected that the show will be filled with deep conversations for which the American host is mostly famous for.

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base and misses no chance of entertaining them with his regular upgrades on social media. Thanking the host, the actor expressed himself on Twitter and also shared the first picture from the show. He quoted that he has watched the Late Night talk show for several years and he is a huge fan of Letterman and his style of interviewing. He further continued saying that he feels honoured to share his story with such an experienced man.

Sharing about the experience, Letterman also revealed that the best part about his job is that Netflix allows him to meet people. And after each session, he often realises, the things he has learnt from the man.

No more footprints…this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

David Letterman is an American television host who started the journey of interviewing people with the show Late Night with David Letterman in the year 1982. In total, the hardworking man has hosted 6,080 episodes and also crossed the record of Johnny Carson. Currently, Letterman is hosting the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. He is also a film producer as his company Worldwide Pants has also produced shows like the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

In the first successful season, Letterman interviewed leading stars like George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and Jerry Seinfeld.

