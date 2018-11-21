The much-anticipated movie of the year is set to release on December 21, 2018. The new promo is winning many hearts as it crosses 1 million views within 14 hours. The movie is being directed by Anand L Rai. The film involves Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

One of the most awaited movies Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new promo showcasing Bauua Singh in a new avatar. The movie is set to break all Bollywood records for all good reasons, be it Shah Rukh Khan playing a quirky character or the different storyline. Just a month away from release, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero have released its new official promo. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh. He is a self-obsessed person but he believes that no one can ever fall in love with him at first sight. But eventually, everybody will end up falling for him. The actor has once again impressed with his acting skills and it is very difficult to control your heartbeats after watching his cute dimples.

Earlier, the trailer of the film was released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. It received a very good response from the audience. The film is the collaboration of two creative masterminds Anand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan which is helping the film to reach the audience with open arms acceptance. The trailer and teaser have received an enormous amount of support from the fans. Anand L Rai is known for his artsy cinema which includes Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. The director has also produced films like Mukkabaaz, Manmarziyaan, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Nil Batte Sanata. On the other hand, Anushka looks convincing as the woman suffering from cerebral palsy.

The film is laced with some wonderful dialogues. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screen. Zero is directed by Anand L Rai and produced by Gauri Khan. The film is all set to hit the big screen on December 21.

The three famous actors have earlier worked together in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Watch the new promo right here:

