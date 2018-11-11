Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Kolkata Film Festival 2018 on November 10, 2018. He said that he has always been called at the film festivals to either dance or to give nice words but not to give inspirational words. He also grabbed the opportunity to screen his movie Zero trailer. Yet again, he impressed everyone with his witty speeches.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Kolkata Film Festival on November 10, 2018, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. King Khan is famous for his witty and humble speeches and during the opening ceremony of the festival it was no different. He impressed everyone with his humorous speech yet again.

During the opening ceremony of the film festival, King Khan said he was invited to film festivals either to dance or say some nice words and not to speak intellectual words. The reason behind it is that he is not intelligent and he is not smart. However, SRK has become smarter and intelligent only after spearheading Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders for 12 years.

After being felicitated by the crystal award, Shah Rukh Khan asked the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s permission to screen the trailer of the Zero to the audience. In Bengali, he said that Mamata di, may not love his films as they are not good, his films will not be screened in festivals, can he had permission to show the trailer for two-three minutes.

After the screening, the audience highly-appreciated and applauded the trailer.

At the end, talking about Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan lastly added that the last time she told him that he could learn some Bengali to say two-three lines, and later go home.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be featured in director Anand L Rai Zero. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the lead roles. All the Bollywood celebrities praised the trailer for the stellar performances in the movie. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar took to Twitter to share their reviews on Twitter.

