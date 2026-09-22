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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan joined members of the film fraternity at the funeral of Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, in Mumbai following her death at the age of 75.

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 19:59 IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the funeral of actress Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor arrived to pay his final respects and support Rani and her family during their bereavement. Krishna Mukerji passed away on September 22 at the age of 75. Her funeral was attended by several prominent names from the Hindi film industry, including filmmaker Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, actors Alia Bhatt, Jaideep Ahlawat and Farhan Akhtar.

Shah Rukh’s presence was particularly notable given his longstanding friendship and professional association with Rani Mukerji. The two actors have shared the screen in several celebrated films and continue to maintain a close bond.

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Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai

Excerpt: Shah Rukh Khan joined several Bollywood celebrities at the funeral of Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the funeral of Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor arrived to pay his final respects and stand by Rani and her family following the death of Krishna at the age of 75.

Several members of the film fraternity were seen attending the last rites, including filmmaker Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, actors Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Anil Kapoor. Shah Rukh arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan, according to visuals from the funeral.

Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji’s Longstanding Bond

Shah Rukh’s presence held particular significance given his long-standing friendship and professional association with Rani Mukerji. The two actors have shared the screen in several popular films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Veer-Zaara.

Their on-screen pairing has remained one of the most recognised collaborations in modern Hindi cinema. The actors are also set to reunite in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, which features Shah Rukh in the lead alongside an ensemble cast that includes Rani Mukerji.

Krishna Mukerji’s Death Confirmed By Yash Raj Films

Krishna Mukerji passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 22. The family confirmed the news through a statement issued by Yash Raj Films, the production house headed by Rani’s husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement read. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Who Was Krishna Mukerji?

Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer with links to Bengali cinema. She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who was among the founders of Filmalaya Studios and passed away in October 2017 at the age of 84.

She remained an important source of support in Rani’s personal and professional life. Rani has often spoken about her mother’s influence and the pride she took in the actress’ career, including her National Award-winning performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

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Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH
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Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH
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