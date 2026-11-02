Shah Rukh Khan B’Day SPL: From Not Being Keen On A Film Career To Playing Dark Characters In Baazigar And Darr, How Shah Rukh Khan Became Bollywood’s Romantic Hero

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 on November 2, 2026. Today, he is widely recognised as Bollywood’s King of Romance, with his screen image closely associated with grand love stories, memorable declarations of affection and characters such as Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). But his journey to becoming Hindi cinema’s most recognisable romantic hero was not exactly conventional.

Before audiences embraced him as the charming lover, Shah Rukh took on characters who were far removed from the traditional image of a Bollywood leading man. He played a revenge-driven killer in Baazigar, an obsessive lover in Darr and another disturbing character in Anjaam. More surprisingly, the actor had once admitted that he was not particularly fascinated by films and did not initially see himself as a conventional romantic hero. As SRK celebrates his 61st birthday, here is a look at the choices, doubts and performances that shaped his journey from an uncertain newcomer to one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars.

Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Always Keen On Joining The Film Industry

Long before he became a Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan was building his career through television and theatre. He appeared in popular television shows such as Fauji and Circus, but his entry into films was not driven by an overwhelming fascination with the industry. In a 1991 interview with Deccan Herald, later revisited by Bollywood Hungama, Khan spoke candidly about his reservations. “I’ve never been fascinated by films,” he said, adding that the last thing he had wanted was to become part of the film industry.

His outlook changed after the death of his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, in 1991. He said she had always wanted to see him on the big screen, and that fulfilling her wish became one of the reasons he decided to pursue films. He also spoke about wanting to leave Delhi because their home reminded him of her. At the time, he had already signed projects including Dil Aashna Hai, King Uncle and Chamatkar (then titled Ghost Mera Dost). However, Deewana, released in 1992, became his first theatrical release.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Chose Negative Roles In Baazigar And Darr

Shah Rukh’s early film choices did not follow the usual route to becoming a mainstream Hindi film hero. In 1993, he appeared in Baazigar as Vicky Malhotra, a man driven by revenge who uses deception and murder to pursue his plan. The same year, he played Rahul Mehra in Yash Chopra’s Darr, an obsessive man whose fixation on Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla, turns threatening. He followed these performances with Anjaam in 1994, playing Vijay Agnihotri, another character whose obsession leads him down a destructive path.

In a 2017 conversation with NDTV, Khan revealed that his decision to accept such roles was not necessarily an act of calculated bravery. He said he had assumed he was not good-looking enough to play a conventional hero and thought he might as well take up villainous parts.

“The reasons I agreed to do roles which the other guys were saying no to … was because I thought I’m not good-looking enough to be a hero, so let me just get a villain’s job,” he explained.

He also said that he simply wanted to act and was not particularly concerned about whether a role made him look like a conventional leading man. Those performances helped establish him as an actor willing to take risks. Rather than immediately fitting into the familiar romantic-hero mould, he built an early screen identity through characters who were unpredictable, morally complicated and often unsettling.

Shah Rukh Khan Did Not Think He Could Play A Romantic Hero

Interestingly, the actor who would eventually become synonymous with Bollywood romance was not convinced that he could pull off the genre. In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Khan said he had initially told his friends that he did not want to do love stories because he did not understand them and was unsure whether he could perform romance convincingly.

He had already appeared in romantic and mainstream films, including Deewana and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, but he did not see himself as the conventional romantic lead audiences expected to see on screen. He also questioned whether his appearance suited the image of a romantic hero. In an interview marking 25 years of DDLJ in 2020, he recalled feeling that he was not handsome or ‘chocolaty’ enough for such roles. He described himself as shy and awkward around women and admitted that he did not know how he would deliver the romantic dialogues.

That uncertainty made his next career-defining decision particularly significant.

How DDLJ Changed Shah Rukh Khan’s Screen Image

When Aditya Chopra offered him the role of Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khan was stepping into a character very different from the ones audiences had seen him play in Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam. Released in 1995, the film paired him with Kajol as Simran. Raj was playful, charming and mischievous, but his romance with Simran also revolved around family, commitment and winning her father’s approval. It offered audiences a different side of the actor who had recently played some of Hindi cinema’s memorable negative characters.

Speaking about the film’s 25th anniversary, Khan said: “Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character.” He credited Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra for giving him the opportunity, while admitting that he was initially unsure how to approach the part or whether he would be able to do it well.

The performance went on to become one of the defining roles of his career. Raj and Simran’s story gave Hindi cinema one of its most enduring on-screen couples, while the film helped cement Khan’s place as a romantic leading man.

From Dark Characters To The King Of Romance: SRK’s Unusual Career Journey

It would be inaccurate to suggest that Shah Rukh Khan became a romantic hero only after DDLJ. Deewana had already given him a successful entry into mainstream cinema, and he continued to explore different kinds of characters throughout his career. However, the contrast between his early negative roles and his portrayal of Raj in DDLJ remains an important part of his story. He moved between unconventional characters and romantic leads at a time when audiences and industry observers were still forming an idea of what kind of star he could become.

The actor later went on to headline romantic successes such as Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara, further strengthening his association with the genre. His career has never been limited to romance, though. From action and comedy to drama and morally complex characters, Khan has repeatedly moved between different screen identities.

That may be one of the most interesting aspects of his journey. The man who once questioned whether he could play a romantic hero eventually became the actor audiences associated with some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated love stories. And before that image took hold, he had already shown that he was willing to take the less conventional route.

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