Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today on November 2, 2018. As the actor gears to release the most anticipated trailer of his upcoming film Zero, fans from all across the country headed to his residence Mannat in Mumbai to wish their favourite star.

Words don’t do justice to how phenomenal an actor Shah Rukh Khan is. Apart from being the heartthrob of Bollywood, SRK can sweep you off your feet with his romances. As the actor turns 53, wishes are pouring in from all over the world to wish the Badshah of Bollywood. Amidst birthday celebrations, King Khan will also be releasing the trailer of the most awaited movie of the year Zero where he will be seen as a dwarf for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with Deewana in 1992 opposite Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti, and Amrish Puri. He even won a Filmfare award for Best debut in 1993 for his movie Deewana. From a small-town boy who landed in Mumbai with dreams in his eyes to becoming the Baadshah of Bollywood, his journey is nothing less than inspiring. What sets him apart from the rest of the Bollywood stars is how grounded he is. As King Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today, we bring you some of his rare pictures that will make you go Wow all the way. Take a look here :

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan at the sets of Karan Arjun from 1995.

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra

King Khan has been honored with more than 40 awards and 80 plus nominations among which he has also received prestigious International Indian Film Academy awards for his films such as Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De India, among others.

