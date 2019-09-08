Shah Rukh Khan has recently denied to all the speculations about his next project with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and said that he will inform his fans himself about his next project. Take a look at the post–

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is best known for his romantic roles on-screens and humble behaviour. Starting from stopping his car in between the road and meeting his fans to impressing everyone with his dimples, Shah Rukh Khan is the true Badshah of Bollywood. Some time back, speculations were out that Shah Rukh Khan agreed to a project with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for an action film. Reports suggested that after Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has signed his next which is said to be an action film.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet and expressed himself about the collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. He denied the rumours and said that he has not signed any film till now. He further said that unless he confirms the project himself, it is a straight post-truth.

Reports also reveal that Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif will also appear in the film but all these rumours are now clarified by Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar last appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero. It was a rom-com film that also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Take a look at the tweet here–

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Talking about Zero, the film garnered mixed responses from the audience and earned Rs 90.39 crore in the first seven days. Produced on the budget of Rs 270 crore, the screenplay, story and the direction was criticised and further, the film also couldn’t impress the fans. Currently, the fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to sign his film as it has been eight months since the actor is on a break.

On th work front, Shah Rukh Khan is producing a thriller web-series on Netflix–Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi. The series is based on Bilal Siddique’s novel under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment.

