Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar who appeared in 1997 superhit Yash Chopra film Dil Toh Pagal Hai have still not been featured on the silver screen. Now, revealing the reason for not working with Akshay Kumar has left everyone in agreement with the actor. Check out his hilarious reply.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are the two highest paid Bollywood actors. The two actors who are individually successfully in their professional career has strangely not shared the onscreen space with each other since Dil Toh Pagal Hai and fans are also eagerly waiting to see them spreading some spark of their charming acting. In an interview to a leading daily, on being asked about working with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan who is known for his peculiar humour, replied at his wittiest.

The Zero actor said he would love to do a film with Akshay Kumar, but since their routine doesn’t match, it will be difficult for them to shoot together. Akshay would be exiting from the shooting set when he would arrive. He also added he would like to do two to three films in a year.

Indeed, it’s quite a true fact that the duo share different routine, however, if they find out a similar sleeping pattern, it would be interesting to watch them on the silver screen.

Bollywood 1997 superhit Yash Chopra film Dil Toh Pagal Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar together. The movie also featured Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Shah Rukh Khan was featured in director Anand L Rai’s Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. SRK essayed the role of Baaua Singh while Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma played the role of a superstar diva and a woman suffering a cerebral palsy respectively. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was last seen in 2.0 and will be next seen in Kesari, Housefull 4, Good News.

