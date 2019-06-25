As Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in the Bollywood with debut film Deewana, fans thank him for making 90s a beautiful era. Let's take a look at his journey from darr, Don to Zero here. Hashtag #27GoldenYearsOfSRK trends on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood: From Darr to Zero let's take a look at how SRK became King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood: 27 years back a simple boy from Delhi with a dream to be one of the greatest stars of Bollywood, started his acting career and now 27 years down the line, Shah Rukh Khan is one name which is known to everyone around the globe! From making his debut with Deewana in 1992 to winning the Filmfare award for the best male debut, Shah Rukh Khan has surely achieved a lot.

Shah Rukh Khan in his twenty-seven long-acting period started this career as a negative lead and now king khan is the king of romance. Yes, the star has had his highs and lows but his fans have kept him going and support him even today so much so that the hashtag #27yearsofshahrukhkhan is trending on twitter!

The netizens have made sure to shower their love for their idol on social media and congratulating the star for completing 27 years. So as the star completed 27 years lets take a look at some of his best films here:

SRK had won back to back four Filmfare awards for his movies from 1993 to 1994, so these movies are- Darr, Bazigar, King Uncle, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Anjaam, Raaees, Don, I see You, Chak de India, Paheli, Veer Zaara, Asoka, Devdas, Saathiya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na and so many more.

However, there is bad news for all his fans that after the failure of his film Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, King Khan, has not signed any movie and has taken a break from the industry for the time being.

