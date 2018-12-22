The most-anticipated movie Mahabharata had been in headlines for various reasons. The mega-budgeted movie has again come into the limelight for Shah Rukh Khan's statement. Bollywood King Khan has confirmed that Aamir Khan has been roped in for his favourite role.

Aamir Khan’s most ambitious project Mahabharat has grabbed the headlines for various reasons. Be it star cast or budget, the movie had been in news for every single reason. The latest one which has become hot scoop of the tinsel town is regarding Lord Krishna’s role. Bollywood King Khan has confirmed that it’s Aamir Khan who will be playing the role of Lord Krishna in the movie. In an interview to a leading daily, SRK said that Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so he would not be able to do that.

This is quite an interesting revelation that Aamir Khan has made as in one of the interviews, Aamir revealed that he always wanted to essay the role of Lord Krishna. He cited that the reason for liking the role is that his mother calls him with the same name. Secondly, he finds it himself capable of playing the character.

He also stated that he wants to make Mahabharata into India’s best film till date, similarly into a franchise like Hollywood series like The Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones. Probably, it may release as a seven-part web-series. Media reports have also suggested that Mahabharata will be made on a budget of around Rs 1000 crore.

This is not the only Mahabharata which is in the making. Based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s book – Randamoozham Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal also confirmed the making of Mahabharata.

Narrated from Bheem’s perspective, his role will be played by Mohanlal. The film is expected to be made in two parts and is slated to release in 2019. It has been speculated that 90 days after the first part’s release, Part 2 will hit theatres. The film will entertain the audience in multiple languages.

Aamir Khan was to star in astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic however it was forwarded to Shah Rukh in order to work on his dream project.

