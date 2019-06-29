Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has graduated from school. She has also been awarded the Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama. The actor shared the photos from the graduation ceremony and welcomed Suhana into the real world.

It is a moment of celebration for the Khans as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan has finally graduated from school. Along with completing 4 years in Ardingly college, Suhana is also the recipient of the Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama. As celebrities like Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar and many more shower wishes, SRK has shared a heartful post on his official Instagram account.

Sharing a family photo, King Khan wrote in the caption that four years have gone by and her daughter is graduating from Ardingly. It will be the last pizza, last train ride and the first step into the real world as school ends. However, learning doesn’t. In another post, he added that it is time to add new experiences and colours to her life ahead.

Donning a white buttoned down t-shirt with black pencil skirt and blow-dried hair, the 19-year-old is looking stunning on her graduation day. Just like her father, Suhana also aspires to be an actor. But, she is keen to following her father’s diktat to complete her studies before she ventures into Bollywood. Speaking about her acting plans, Suhana had earlier told an entertainment portal that there is so much to learn and starting early is the best way to do it but she wants to finish her studies first.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan announced that he and his son Aryan Khan will be giving voice to the Lion King’s characters Mufasa and Simba. The project will mark as Aryan’s voice debut. Thus, it wouldn’t be long until we see Suhana Khan on the big screen.

