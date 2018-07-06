The next-gen star Suhana Khan has been trolled for wearing a bikini as she enjoys her family vacation in France. From calling her shameless to calling out Shah Rukh Khan for allowing her to wear a bikini, Suhana has emerged as the latest victim of online trolling.

As Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys her family vacation in France, the next-gen star has been trolled for wearing a bikini on a yacht. In the photo, the 17-year-old can be seen wearing a brown bikini and posing along with her little brother AbRam and family friends. However, social media users did not seem impressed with her choice of outfit and trolled the diva for the same. After the bikini photo of the diva got viral, netizens called her shameless, criticised Shah Rukh for allowing his daughter to wear a bikini and accused her of using her body to become successful.

This is not the first time that trolls have targeted a Bollywood celebrity for posing in a bikini and accused them of dressing inappropriately. Be it Hina Khan, Radhika Apte, Esha Gupta or Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bollywood celebrities have time and again faced the wrath of the troll army.

Speaking about the same, Radhika Apte told a leading daily that she did not even know that she was being trolled until someone pointed it out to her. Calling it a ridiculous act, Radhika added that do people expect her to wear a saree on a beach.

On the work front, Suhana Khan is reportedly all set to grace the cover of leading fashion magazine Vogue for their August issue. Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan had earlier revealed that Suhana is currently gearing up for her magazine debut and she is really excited about it.

Speaking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Femina had earlier stated that he would like her to be on the cover of magazines like all her heroines and wear any kind of clothes she wants to wear. He added that he was her to feel attractive, beautiful and respected but also work hard. His only made to Suhana is that she can act but she would have to complete his studies first.

