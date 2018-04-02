Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who has collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film 'Zero', said the superstar has an energy and enthusiasm of a newcomer despite a career of over 25 years in filmdom. Zero is a multi-starrer, which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in the movie. Rai said the strenuous shoot of the film was made smooth by the talented cast.

Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the industry for 25 years now and with every passing year, he becomes bigger and better. It’s just the fans who think so, the directors agree, just like filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who is working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film Zero, says the superstar has an energy and enthusiasm of a newcomer despite a career of over 25 years in filmdom. “I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still have childlike energy. He did not burn out.” Zero is a multi-starrer, which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in the movie.

“He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set… In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him,” Rai told IANS in an interview. Rai said the strenuous shoot of the film was made smooth by the talented cast. “Physically the shoot was very exhausting but the whole team had a great time working towards it because of the fact that I worked with a bunch of enthusiastic actors, and Khan Saab is one of them.”

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif not part of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s special sequence in Zero

“He surprises me to an extent that at times it scares me to think whether as a director I am able to match up to his level of talent. He is an extraordinary man, not just as an actor but also as a human,” said the director. “Khan Saab always has a way to say things, and he never says ‘I don’t do a scene like this’. His approach is always suggestive. He would say, ‘Shall we do it like this?’ His attitude towards people is so nice,” Rai said.

As a filmmaker, Rai’s focus has always been on good stories and experimental subjects. His production Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on erectile dysfunction is a case in point. With Zero, Rai is experimenting with the image of a superstar who is known for his romantic roles.“With experience, I have realized that audience is growing every year to accept more experimental cinema. There is a synergy between audience and filmmakers.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan excited about ‘Reframing the Future of Film’, screens Dunkirk and Interstellar in Mumbai

“As a film director, I cannot say there is no audience for a certain genre of the story because a different group of audience is receptive towards a variety of stories. Now we have an audience to support a film like ‘Baahubali’ and a content-heavy film like ‘Newton’ in the same year. We have a ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and a ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and both are appreciated by the audience. So I think the audience gives us the confidence to take the risk.”

ALSO READ: Raazi: Alia Bhatt shares latest still from film sets; trailer to be out in 10 days

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App