Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif are the fashionistas of the industry. Their trendy and fashionable attire never failed to impress the fashion experts. Whenever they step out, they make everybody's heads turn easily in their gorgeous attires. Recently, they were clicked at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash and left all of us awestruck with their beautiful attires.

SRK Diwali bash 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, who pull off black better? see pics

Diwali bash 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan sartorial class-apart fashionable choices have always been applauding. Be it her her silk gowns or tee- denim outfit, she has hardly failed to impress the fashion police. Every time she has easily managed to make us left awestruck with her beautiful outfits. On November 3, 2018 Kareena Kapoor Khan graced Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali bash. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where the Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous as ever in her choice of ensemble.

Styled by Mohit Rai in Anamika Khanna’s golden and black traditional attire she looks beautiful as ever at the glittery night. She kept her hair tied in a loose bun. With minimal makeup and kohled eyes, she carried her outfit with utmost grace. The large earrings in accessories added glam in her begum’s overall appearance.

However, she was not the only one who was dressed in black outfit. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also can be seen wearing the same coloured outfit. Both of them also look equally gorgeous in their choice of outfit.

Alia Bhatt walked in style Shyamal & Bhumika’s creation. She wore all black lehenga. Her photograph is a sight to behold as she posed for the camera. Similarly, Katrina Kaif’ looks breathtakingly beautiful in ace designer Sabyasachi’s black outfit. The netted full sleeves with shine added glam in her overall outfit.

All these photographs are simply a sight to the sore eyes and we just can’t get enough of these lovely pics. But according to you who do you think who pulled off black attire better?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More