Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have recently turned up the heat among their fans with their vacation pictures on Twitter. Shah Rukh has shared a selfie with his wife after many years. Check out the latest pictures of the couple here.

Bollywood’s one of the most adorable couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has recently turned up the heat among their fans with their vacation pictures on the social media that are doing the rounds. The one love story that the audience has never been able to forget is that of this couple, who always steals the show with their romance, especially Shah Rukh, who is known to be the king of Romance in Bollywood.

According to the latest reports, SRK and Gauri have this time shared a selfie together, which is grabbing the attention of millions of fans. The adorable picture has been posted by SRK on his Twitter account. SRK and Gauri have made headlines for their relationship in the past and is still trends on the list of most adored couples in Bollywood.

Posting their cute picture together, the king of romance in Bollywood expressed in the caption along with the photo saying that Gauri has allowed him to post a photograph after years, which shows that Gauri is a little introvert in expressing her relationship in front of her fans in public.

After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken…she’s @gaurikhan all heart! pic.twitter.com/QfAJajRlim — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Sacred Games: Understated Saif in a cerebral Netflix extravaganza

Whenever the two lovebirds make an appearance together on any occasion, they have the charm to attract their fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Zero, which also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

The film is going to be released on the big screen on December 21, 2018. The film is being directed by Anand L. Rai and has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar gets teary-eyed on the sets of Indian Idol 10, here’s why

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Luv Ranjan’s next gets a release date

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More