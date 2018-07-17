Forbes magazine has released the list of world’s 100 highest-paid celebrities and Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have once again managed to secure a place in Forbes 100 highest-paid celebrities. However, surprisingly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was on the 65th position on Forbes list last year, did not make it to the list this year. While the Dabangg star Salman Khan ranked on the 82nd number, Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar secured the 76th position.

As per Forbes list of world’s 100 highest-paid celebrities, Salman Khan, who has given a blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned more than 350 crore, has a earned Rs 38 million dollars and Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has given super-hits like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman, among others has earned Rs 40.5 million dollars.

Floyd Mayweather, who is an American boxer, has topped the list with the earnings of 285 million dollers and following him is Hollywood actor George Clooney who is at the number second position.

The third position has been secured by Kylie Jenner who has the earning of 1665.5 million dollars where as Judy Sheindlin is at the fourth position with 124 million dollars.

It came as a big surprise to many that King Khan has not been able to make it on the Forbes list this year. He did films like Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who made it to the Forbes list this year, delivered another blockbuster Race 3 this year.

He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gold which is slated to release on August 15. He will also be seen in Kesari which will release later this year.

