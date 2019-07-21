Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a video on his social media. In the video, the actor is feeling sad about leaving the Maldives and is sharing a glimpse of the exotic location. He went for a holiday there with kids Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

After giving their voice to the latest release The Lion King, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan went to the Maldives for holiday. The actor was spotted with his children Suhana, Aryan, and Abram having a gala time there. Shah Rukh hasn’t signed any movie after Zero’s failure and is seen spending quality time with his family.

Its that time of the year when many celebrities are seen holidaying out of India with their family and friends. King of Bollywood recently shared a video on social media saying bye to the Maldives. He wrote in the caption that he’s feeling bad about leaving the wonderful place and thanked Jumeirah Vittaveli.

Shah Rukh has recently given his voice for the animated Disney movie The Lion King Hindi version. He has given his voice as Musafa who is the king of the jungle and his elder son Aryan Khan has also given his voice in the movie as Simba.

Watch the video here:

Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @JumeirahJV will miss u all. pic.twitter.com/sg7Bxmr2pV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

Another picture of King Khan in Maldives with the family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7XJbQYQuR7 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 18, 2019

On the work front, The actor was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif which did not turn out to be a big hit. There are reports that Shah Rukh met director Rajkumar Hirani before leaving for the Maldives and might consider his script for his next film. The actor is producing a Netflix India Original show named Betaal.

