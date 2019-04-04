Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been felicitated with an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London. The ceremony was conducted at the Barbican in London on April 4, 2019. King Khan of Bollywood has created his own niche in the cinema industry after giving his excellence in various fields such as acting, Philanthropy and business.

Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured yet again with an Honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law at the Barbican in London on April 4, 2019. He is just an actor but a global icon who has also carved his niche as a philanthropist, orator and entrepreneur. Earlier, the actor had received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students. He had received honorary doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh.

Shah Rukh Khan who owned Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies Vfx and colour, a leading film studio along with a cutting edge Vfx studio in India has established himself as a successful Indian actor, film producer, television host, philanthropist and an entrepreneur. He had appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned numerous accolades.

After accepting the honour, the ever-humble star, Shah Rukh Khan said that he believed that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because as it loses its purpose. He had been privileged to be able to use his status as a public personality to champion causes close to his heart. He actively participates with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. He had firmly believed that he had to give back to the world that has given him so much.

Adding further to his speech, he said that he was humbled with this Honorary Doctorate that had been bestowed upon him. He thanked everyone who are involved for choosing him. Over his 25 years of career in India, Shah Rukh Khan had won innumerable hearts with his wit and wisdom along with endearing talks on global platforms.

The Superstar is also the co-owner of a global sports franchise titled ‘Knight Riders’ with cricket teams across India, South Africa, and the Caribbean.

Apart from his business achievements, Shah Rukh Khan has also earned love for championing human rights in India as he became the brand ambassador for India’s government campaigns, including Pulse Polio and National Aids Control Organisation, as well as worked closely with several charitable foundations including the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Shah Rukh Khan also lends his support for the welfare of the people through his non- profit organization, Meer Foundation, which primarily works with acid attack victims and aims to initiate change at the ground level to build a world that empowers women. Mr.Khan was honoured with the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors at the World Economic Forum 2018 held in Davos.

