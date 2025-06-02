Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan's stunning tattooed look for 'King' goes viral. Fans praise his transformation, while SRK teases fun and surprises in his next film with Sidharth Anand.

As excitement builds for Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, the Bollywood superstar has left fans amazed with a bold new avatar for his upcoming film ‘King’. Captured during a recent public appearance, the actor’s muscular transformation, complete with tattoos, is now going viral.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fierce new look from KING is here, ripped physique, inked with bold tattoos, and all the swagger of a true legend! ❤️‍🔥#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #king #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/KwdAen0Xdx — sameer khan (@iamzahero1437) June 1, 2025

In the now widely circulated photos and videos, Shah Rukh was seen sporting a white vest, loose grey pants, a beanie cap, and black sunglasses. His chiseled biceps and eye-catching tattoos instantly drew attention as he walked confidently with his security team, pausing to greet fans and onlookers.

Social media quickly lit up with praise for his striking look. One fan posted, “What a look! King Khan just looking fantabulous in his latest look with tattoo… Brace yourselves for #King #shahrukhkhan #srk.” Another declared, “History is in the making.”

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier teased the film during an event in Dubai, revealing that Sidharth Anand, the director of Pathaan, is also directing King. While keeping details under wraps, he assured fans the film would be “entertaining and fun.” In his signature humorous style, he joked, “I’ve used many titles… Now we have run out of titles… Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. Thoda show-off hogaeya (That was a bit of a show-off).”

The actor’s visible physical transformation and stylish presence have further intensified anticipation around King, marking another milestone in SRK’s legendary career. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the official reveal of the film’s teaser and more updates from the sets.

