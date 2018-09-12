Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday received another prestigious award for his acting. SRK was facilitated at the Business Summit in London with the Game Changer Award for his unmatched contribution to globalising Indian cinema. After getting the award, Shah Rukh Khan shared his joy through a post on Instagram and thanked his fan for the immense and continuous support.

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan has added one more feather to his glittering hat after being felicitated with the Game Changer Award at the business summit for his unmatched contribution to globalising Indian cinema in London on Tuesday. King Khan took to social media to thank London and Economic times for honouring him with the award. In the post, he wrote, “Coming back home to change the game again. Now it’s time for Lego Blocks game with Abram. Thanks, London and Economic Times for the honour.”

In the photo, SRK is wearing a Givenchy’s black jacket. Like always, he manages to look dapper. His stubble look added more attitude in his personality and the matching black sunglasses rounded his lookout.

During the chat session of the event, in his speech, he mentioned about the non-availability of theatres despite a huge interest towards entertainment in the interiors of India. The actor said that the growth for Indian films had been much smaller compared to the growth of television in India.

The ratio of theatres to the audience area was still very small, they had very few theatres compared to the audience that they could garner. In the interiors of India, there were not many screens for people to go and he thought there was a huge market there for entrepreneurs to get into making low-cost theatres.

A humble Shah Rukh Khan who has been awarded with several accolades thanked his closed ones for their immense support throughout his life.

He said he took this opportunity to thank a lot of people, actors, actresses, and audiences, for allowing him to continue unencumbered with any idea that he had, they had given him the ability to just go ahead and gave it a shot, try and go wrong if he might, and more often than not they had allowed him to go wrong.

Apart from this, the versatile actor who has worked in movies like Swades, Chak De India and put forward exemplary instances in transforming the Indian cinema, was also felicitated with “The Economic Times Game Changers of India” – Hall of Fame for “His Unmatched Contribution To Globalising Indian Cinema”.

Additionally, he thanked the people involved in the businesses who turned out to be handy in providing a direction to his imaginative capacity on the silver screen, he further added, business is about earning millions, finishing targets and projections.

Though he fully respected the managerial capacity of business, but he liked to think of it as the people who worked with him and had allowed his imaginarily capacity. They had allowed him to imagine and they had managed that imagination. So, when they had become a game changer he could not take it upon themselves, there were loads of people involved and the audience as well around the world who accepted doing the stuff they did and thought it was entertaining.

Shah Rukh Khan has also been featured on the cover page of the coffee table book titled ‘Game Changers of India’ that was unveiled at the summit with other accomplished leaders.

The global business summit was themed with ‘New Economy, New Rules’ wherein renowned CEOs, government officials and the global elite gathered together to focus on the India-UK relationship and future trade and business opportunities that exist between the two countries.

An interaction session featuring speakers and panellists of respected delegates from their respective fields provided a platform to enable delegates to interact and exchange ideas.

