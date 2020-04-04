In addition to the several initiative announced by Shah Rukh Khan to fight the coronavirus pandamic the actor has also offered his and wife Gauri Khan's 4 storey office to be turned into quarantine facility for the children, women and elderly.

The gesture of the couple was applauded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation via twitter as being generous and timely.

This offering from the actor is of great significance as Maharashtra at the moment has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus patients with 537 active cases, and Mumbai and Pune being identified as 2 of the 20 coronavirus hotspots in India by the Union Health Ministry.

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan had previously announced several other initiatives as well directed towards fighting coronavirus and helping out those who have unfortunately contracted the virus or are suffering due to the countrywide lockdown.

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced that he along with his wife Gauri Khan will be making donations to the CM relief fund of Maharashtra, through their film production house Red Chillies entertainment.

His IPL franchise and NGO the Meer Foundation will supply 50,000 Personal Protective Kits to the doctors and other health personnel of Maharashtra and West Bengal, while his NGO will also work in association with the Ek Sath- The Earth to feed over 5500 families in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan also announced that a kitchen will be set up prepare 2000 meals everyday for households and hospitals requiring food, and announced Meer foundation’s association with Roti Foundation and Working People’s Charter to provide 3 lakh meal kits to the poor and daily waige workers while also supplying grocery items to iver 2500 daily wage workers.

All of the initiatives by the actor are set up for atleast a month which has prompting every to everyone to appreciate the sincerity of the actor towards his country and its people.

